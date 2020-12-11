Budding optimism over a global growth rebound post-pandemic is helping fuel demand for the Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand Dollars.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Central Bank Watch: BOC, RBA, & RBNZ Interest Rate Expectations Update - December 11, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD pauses upside at 78.6% Fib, minor signs of exhaustion after stellar November performance - December 11, 2020
- British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP, GBP/NZD - December 10, 2020