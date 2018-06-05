Well, here we are, the morning after the night before of the RBA rate meeting. As expected, it was a non-event. Inflation is set to remain low for sometime, and household consumption is still a source of uncertainty with household debt elevated. Another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Chart of the Day: AUD/NZD price setting up for 4hr divergence - June 5, 2018
- NZD/USD clocks one month high, NZD put option value drops - June 4, 2018
- Heads up for NZD traders – GDT dairy auction tonight (London time) - June 4, 2018