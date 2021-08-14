ING does not expect significant immediate New Zealand dollar gains, especially with concerns over the Chinese outlook, but the bank does expect notable currency gains over the next few months. ING …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- China Concerns Delay New Zealand Dollar Gains Say ING, Q4 2021 NZD/USD Target 0.74 - August 14, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD dented by profit taking laying foundation for rebound - August 13, 2021
- NZD/USD Wedge Breakout Back in Play as US Dollar Strength Cools - August 13, 2021