Christchurch has secured the Extreme Solar Systems V conference, to be held at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, 16-21 March 2024.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Christchurch to host major international astronomy conference - January 23, 2023
- NZD/USD eyes recovery extension above 0.6500 amid cheerful market mood, NZ Inflation eyed - January 23, 2023
- FxWirePro:EUR/NZD drifts lower , could be on verge of a bigger drop - January 23, 2023