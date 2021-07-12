Contact Energy (Contact) now has New Zealand’s largest group of Sustainability Linked Loans (SLLs) after converting its remaining NZD$305m of bank facilities to SLLs. This conversion takes its current …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Contact converts NZD$305m to sustainability linked loans
Contact Energy (Contact) now has New Zealand’s largest group of Sustainability Linked Loans (SLLs) after converting its remaining NZD$305m of bank facilities to SLLs. This conversion takes its current …