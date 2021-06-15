Currencies were little changed on Monday as US equities challenged record highs ahead of Wednesday’s monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Although the US Dollar index was flat on the day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Currencies largely unchanged ahead of Fed Decision
Currencies were little changed on Monday as US equities challenged record highs ahead of Wednesday’s monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Although the US Dollar index was flat on the day …