When the ECB released its new interest rate formulas in 2016 and all central banks followed, markets changed. The systematic coordination of prices was eliminated to favor the individualized currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- Currency market: NZD/USD weekly and daily and new currency price - March 15, 2021
- NZD/USD clings to daily gains, trades around 0.7200 - March 15, 2021
- NZD/USD jumps back above 0.7200 mark post-Chinese data, lacks follow-through - March 14, 2021