Daily Technical Insight – NZD/USD

On Monday, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) jumped after Adrian Orr was appointed the new Central Bank Governor. Orr is an experienced central banker who has worked as the deputy governor and economist. Previously, he led the country’s $26 billion sovereign …
