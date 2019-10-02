In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, NZD/USD could accelerate its march north on a break below the 0.62 area. 24-hour view: “Instead of “drifting lower to 0.6235”, NZD dropped briefly to 0.6207 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Deeper pullback seen in NZD/USD on a close below 0.62 – UOB - October 2, 2019
- NZD/USD dipped just below the 2015 low of 6235/30 but bounced back - October 2, 2019
- NZD/USD: Under pressure around multi-year low amid a lack of fresh clues - October 1, 2019