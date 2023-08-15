Strong US retail sales; strong UK wage inflation; poor China activity data and surprise PBoC rate cut; strong Japan GDP, and another poor GDT dairy auction. NZD resilient under the circumstances …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Deluge of economic data and risk appetite falls - August 15, 2023
- Breakfast briefing: Terrible dairy auction - August 15, 2023
- NZD/USD loses ground following Chinese and American economic activity data - August 15, 2023