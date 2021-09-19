DJ RBNZ Rate Hike Chatter to Keep NZD Supported — Market Talk

RBNZ tightening expectations will provide support to NZD/USD, says CBA, particularly with ongoing chatter about the possibility of 50 bps rate increase next month. OIS markets are pricing a 44% chance …
