The dollar was on the defensive and trading by multi-month lows on the euro and a handful of other major currencies on Tuesday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Dollar nurses losses as U.S. rates seen peaking - November 21, 2023
- Trade levels shrink, eyes on dairy auction, credit card use limp, NZD firm - November 20, 2023
- Trade levels shrink, farmers buy fewer tractors, eyes on dairy auction, credit card use limp, swaps stable, NZD firm - November 20, 2023