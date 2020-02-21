EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.08 ahead of key data releases, which are expected to show the German manufacturing sector remained in contraction mode in February. GBP/USD closed below the 100-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Elliott Wave View: NZD/USD In Impulsive Decline - February 21, 2020
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Dips below key Fibonacci support - February 20, 2020
- NZD/USD holds tight ahead of key risk events into the weekend - February 20, 2020