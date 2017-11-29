EUR extends its losses against NZD and GBP

Eurozone ESI economic confidence rose to 114.6, in line with expectations and up from 114.1 in the previous month. This is the highest reading since October 2000 and a further confirmation that the Eurozone recovery is stronger than anticipated, with …
