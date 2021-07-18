Eventually EURNZD made extension down toward blue box area 1.6755-1.6686 and found buyers as we expected. We got nice reaction from the blue box, which reached 50 fibs against the connector, so member …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
EUR/NZD buying the dips at the blue box area
Eventually EURNZD made extension down toward blue box area 1.6755-1.6686 and found buyers as we expected. We got nice reaction from the blue box, which reached 50 fibs against the connector, so member …