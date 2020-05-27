EUR/NZD – Corrective structure on top of long-term S/R zone

EUR/USD is retreating from 1.10 as the dollar gains strength due to a mix of Sino-American tensions and Brexit concerns. Earlier, the euro jumped after the EU Commission published an ambitious fiscal …
