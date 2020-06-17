EUR/NZD has been falling after its recent spike following the March 2020 market sell-off, which sent almost all major EUR FX crosses sharply higher. This previo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Stays depressed below 1.0700 despite swift action around New Zealand GDP - June 17, 2020
- NZD/USD pops and drops below 0.6500 on downbeat New Zealand GDP - June 17, 2020
- EUR/NZD Has Potential To Rise Sharply - June 17, 2020