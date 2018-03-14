The New Zealand dollar will remain in focus after trading on Wall Street ends this evening, as Statistics New Zealand releases the latest growth estimate. The nation’s GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.8% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to 0.6 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD recovers losses amid the risk-averse mood in stocks - March 14, 2018
- EUR/NZD in focus ahead of NZ GDP - March 14, 2018
- New Zealand GDP: When is it and how will it impact the NZD/USD? - March 14, 2018