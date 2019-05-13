The EUR/NZD has formed a bullish X cross exactly at 1.7070. We will see a breakout if the price breaks and closes above it. X-Cross is a cross of the trend line and important pivot point. In this case …
EUR/NZD is Looking For X Cross Breakout
