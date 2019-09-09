EUR/NZD meets key resistance ahead of ECB

EUR/NZD bears have proven to be resilient at a key level of confluence. NZD continued to enjoy an unimpeded run amidst an easing in US-China trade anxieties. EUR/NZD has seen a pullback and commitment …
