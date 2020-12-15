EUR/NZD is showing signs of an upside correction on the weekly time frame. The price on the daily time frame is in the throes of a bullish H&S. EUR/NZD has been carving out a bull …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls seeking run to daily resistance - December 14, 2020
- NZ’s largest philanthropic trust selects JANA as its new asset consultant - December 14, 2020
- NZD/USD consolidates just below 0.7100 as kiwi traders awaits further fundamental catalysts - December 14, 2020