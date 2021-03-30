EUR/NZD is starting to decelerate within the daily correction. Bulls have eyes on a continuation of the bullish trend. EUR/NZD has corrected to a 50% mean reversion and there are prospects of a phase …
EUR/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls stepping in at key confluence area
