EUR/USD is flashing green, possibly due to trade tensions and the resulting dovish Fed expectations. The upside looks limited as trade tensions could hurt Germany’s economy. The entire German bond …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- EUR/NZD – Signs Of A Potential Trend Reversal - August 5, 2019
- AUD, NZD, GBP all crack to new highs against the USD (compared with overnight trade) - August 4, 2019
- The CHF is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day - August 4, 2019