EUR/NZD traded lower during the European morning Monday, breaking below the key support (now turned into resistance) barrier of 1.7050. The pair has been in a sliding mode since Friday, when it hit …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Analysis: Might make brief retracement - June 3, 2019
- EUR/NZD Slides and Breaks Below 1.7050 - June 3, 2019
- GBP/NZD Outlook Today: Pound To New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Muted As UK Consumer Confidence Rises - June 3, 2019