The Eurozone economy is slowing down faster than expected as evident in last week’s economic data which came in below expectations. The WTO is now expected to rule in favor of the US and Boeing in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- EUR/NZD Technical Analysis: Will resistance force a sell-off? - September 30, 2019
- GBP/NZD is Bullish as POC Bounce is Imminent - September 30, 2019
- NZD/USD technical charts: Keeps losses despite upbeat China Caixin PMI, breakout seen on intraday charts - September 29, 2019