Both the Chinese Renminbi as well as the Pacific G10 currencies (AUD and NZD) are benefitting quite clearly from the fact that several cities in China decided to ease coronavirus curbs. Nonetheless, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD Forecast: Continues To Find Buyers - December 5, 2022
- NZD/USD has the August high at 0.6450 in its crosshairs – ANZ - December 5, 2022
- Excessive AUD and NZD strength are not justified – Commerzbank - December 5, 2022