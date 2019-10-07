Focus turns to key US-China trade talks. A quiet start to the week with the NZD, AUD, CNY on the soft side ahead of that

Focus turns to key US-China trade talks. A quiet start to the week with the NZD, AUD, CNY on the soft side ahead of that by Jason Wong Help interest.co.nz grow our coverage, independent as always. Why …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: