A British comedian is threatening to shred nearly NZD$20,000 unless football superstar David Beckham forfeits his role as an ambassador with Qatar to promote the 2022 World Cup. The World Cup kicks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Football World Cup: British comedian Joe Lycett to shred $20k if David Beckham doesn’t end ambassador role with Qatar - November 13, 2022
- NZD blasts through 61 USc, its highest level in two months - November 13, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Hawkish RBNZ likely to tip AUD/NZD lower - November 12, 2022