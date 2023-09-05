The dollar was firm on Tuesday, with Asian currencies weighed down by underwhelming data in China and the Australian dollar lower as traders figured that interest rates may have peaked Down Under. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FOREX-Asian currencies slip as China data disappoints - September 5, 2023
- AUD/NZD drops to 1.0850 despite RBA status quo, Country Garden news - September 5, 2023
- Auckland bus crashes into Mercedes-Benz G Wagon and Tesla on Dominion Rd: Bus driver rushed to hospital in serious condition - September 4, 2023