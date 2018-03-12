ForexLive Asia FX news: NZD, AUD sneak a little higher

The Australian dollar was helped along by some data today. January home loans were not the focus, it was the NAB business survey for February. Business ‘Conditions’ recorded an all-time high, while confidence dropped a couple of points. Conditions is a …
