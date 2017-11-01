Welcome to the kiwi show …. again! The New Zealand dollar jumped higher today to kick off Asia with across the board beats on the Q3 employment report. NZD/USD jumped 50-odd points to around 0.6890 before slowing a little and then eventually to a high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: NZD surges on jobs beat - November 1, 2017
- NZD/USD consolidates NZ jobs-led rebound post-China PMI - October 31, 2017
- NZD/USD risk reversals & vols – Short-term bottom in place? - October 31, 2017