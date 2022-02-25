There are reasons for further NZDJPY gains over the medium term. New Zealand Dollar. The RBNZ hiked rates by 25bps for a third consecutive meeting this week. However, many members …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Further NZD gains post RBNZ meeting? [Video] - February 25, 2022
- NZD Plunges As Russia Attacks Ukraine - February 25, 2022
- NZD/USD sticks to gain above 0.6700, lacks bullish conviction amid Russia-Ukraine crisis - February 25, 2022