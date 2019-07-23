NZD took a knock in early trade on reports that RBNZ were ‘at the very early stage’ of looking at refreshing unconventional policy (QE). NZD is the weakest major and USD is the strongest, sending …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FX Brief: NZD Weaker On Mention Of QE - July 23, 2019
- NZD/USD: QE sentiment denting the Kiwi, but market way too ahead of itself - July 22, 2019
- NZD/USD clings to 0.6760 amid greenback strength, lack of fresh catalysts - July 22, 2019