Overbought AUD/NZD and AUD/EUR are a driver for AUD/USD this week. AUD/USD contains two options this week. Above 0.6993 targets higher at 0.7080’s or longs from 0.6887 to 0.6913. Overall …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FX Weekly: EUR, DXY, AUD, GBP, NZD And JPY Pairs - August 24, 2022
- NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6200 as USD loses momentum - August 24, 2022
- USD/JPY pulls below July’s bar, NZD/USD erases yesterday’s rally [Video] - August 24, 2022