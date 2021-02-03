FxWirePro: AUD/NZD breach below cloud support reinforces bearish bias, eyes next major support at 1.0525

Trading View AUD/NZD was trading 0.27% lower on the day at 1.0545 at around 05:00 GMT, outlook bearish. The Australian dollar was dented post RBA Governor Lowes comments. The pair has confirmed …
