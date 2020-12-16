FxWirePro: AUD/NZD breaks 5-day winning streak, 200-DMA proves stiff hurdle

Trading View AUD/NZD has paused upside at 200-DMA which is stiff resistance at 1.0658. Technical outlook for the pair remains bullish. The pair was trading 0.13% lower at 1.0646 at around 07:00 …
