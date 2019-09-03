1) China eases policy more forcefully and commodities rally on the back of future infrastructure spend; 2) The Australian government commits to large fiscal easing, shoring up growth prospects and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD Bullish/Bearish Scenarios and Options Strategies - September 3, 2019
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD forms double bottom, buzzing bulls bring major trend back in range – Trade one-touch calls and directional hedge - September 3, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to September 2015 low near 0.6235 - September 2, 2019