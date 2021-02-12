FxWirePro: AUD/NZD edges above 200-DMA, further upside on charts

AUD/NZD chart – Trading View AUD/NZD was trading 0.07% higher on the day at 1.0728 at around 05:45 GMT, bias higher. The pair has edged above 200-DMA and close above will add to the bullish bias.
