Trading View AUD/NZD was trading 0.28% higher on the day at 1.0535 at around 09:15 GMT, bias is turning bullish. The pair is extending gains for the 3rd straight session and is edging closer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD edges closer towards 21-EMA, break above could change near-term bias - December 4, 2020
- New Zealand sets payments for NZD 10 mln Telecom Development Levy for 2019/20 - December 4, 2020
- NZD/USD longs looking good? - December 4, 2020