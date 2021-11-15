FxWirePro: AUD/NZD extends bullish streak for the fourth straight session, 55-EMA at 1.0442 in sight

AUD/NZD was trading 0.16% higher on the day at 1.0416 at around 07:00 GMT Previous Weeks High/ Low: 1.0411/ 1.0329 Previous Sessions High/ Low: …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: