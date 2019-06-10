FxWirePro: AUD/NZD extends sideways along cloud base, good to go short on break below

AUD/NZD extends sideways along cloud base support, bias bearish. The pair is trading 0.19% higher on the day at 1.0523 at 08:15 GMT. Price action is below major moving averages and volatility is …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: