FxWirePro: AUD/NZD hits 6-week lows at 1.0965, break below 1.0948 (20W SMA) to see further weakness

AUD/NZD edges higher from fresh 6-week lows at 1.0965, bias bearish. The pair has shown breach at strong trendline support at 1.1045 and has broken below 23.6% Fib at 1.1041. Bears now target weekly 20-SMA at 1.0948 ahead of 100-DMA at 1.0938. We evidence …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: