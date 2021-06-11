AUD/NZD chart – Trading View AUD/NZD was trading 0.08% higher on the day at 1.0776 at around 05:10 GMT, outlook remains bullish. The pair has retraced into daily cloud, price is extending break above …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD pierces into daily cloud, outlook bullish - June 11, 2021
- NZD/USD approaches key support after strong NZ retail sales data - June 11, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Seesaws below 0.7210 resistance confluence - June 10, 2021