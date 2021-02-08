Trading View AUD/NZD was trading largely unchanged at 1.0659 at around 07:20 GMT. The pair hovers around 50-DMA, retrace above daily cloud keeps scope for upside. Price action finds …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- FxWirePro: AUD/NZD recovery capped at 21-EMA, break above to fuel further gains - February 8, 2021
- New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Eyeing Jobs Report, Wall Street Bounces Back - February 7, 2021
- NZD/USD: Bulls attack 0.7200 despite bank holiday in New Zealand - February 7, 2021