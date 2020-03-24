AUD/NZD is currently trading around 1.0240 marks. Pair made intraday high at 1.0256 and low at 1.0197 marks. Intraday bias remains slightly bullish for the moment. A sustained close above 1.0197 will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Aussie rises against major peers after manufacturing PMI, services PMI data - March 23, 2020
- NZD/USD ignores comments from NZ FinMin, struggles to hold 0.5700 - March 23, 2020
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD resumes weakness, Kiwi vulnerable as New Zealand COVID-19 alert level raised to 3 - March 23, 2020