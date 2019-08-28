2) Housing begins to lift thanks to lower mortgage rates and a winding back of LVR restrictions. OTC Updates and Options Strategy: Please be noted that the 3m IV skews are right indications for NZD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Bullish/Bearish Scenarios, OTC Updates of NZD/USD and Options Strategy - August 28, 2019
- NZD/USD technical analysis: 3-week old descending trend-channel lends some support, at least for now - August 28, 2019
- NZD/USD remains offered, although 0.63 looks out of reach – UOB - August 28, 2019