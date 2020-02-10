In other words, the RBNZ views a cut as more likely than a hike, but is not committing to either at this point. We reckon that the prevailing rallies of NZDJPY are momentary, NZD is expected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: Capitalize on NZD/JPY’s Interim Rallies And Hedge Via ‘Debit Put Spread’ Ahead of RBNZ - February 10, 2020
- NZD/USD clings to modest recovery gains, just above 0.6400 mark - February 10, 2020
- NZD/USD: Risk sentiment dominates – ANZ - February 10, 2020