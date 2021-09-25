EUR/NZD rebounded strongly on Friday as the post-Fed risk-on theme fueled gains. The pair rose up 0.64% to 1.6700, having found support around 1.6589(61.8%fib). Pair traded in 1.6582/1.6734 range on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD attracts buying interest, 50% fibonacci eyed - September 24, 2021
- New Zealand Industrial Production - September 24, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Correction to 1.0400 gains support - September 24, 2021