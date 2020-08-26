EUR/NZD dipped on Wednesday as euro attracted sellers ahead of a highly anticipated speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The pair reaches 1.1870 after extending decline from 1.8086 (early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro :EUR/NZD attracts selling interest, 50% fibonacci eyed - August 26, 2020
- NZD/USD Rebound Fizzles as FOMC Minutes Foreshadow Change in Guidance - August 26, 2020
- NZD/USD clings to small daily gains near 0.6560 ahead of US data - August 26, 2020