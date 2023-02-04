EUR/ NZD declined on Thursday as investors shrugged off hawkish messages from the European Central Bank. The ECB raised interest rates for the fifth successive time on Thursday and signalled another …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- FxWirePro: EUR/ NZD attracts selling interest after ECB rate decision,good to sell on rally - February 4, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD bulls take advantage of upbeat US jobs data,good to buy on dips - February 3, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR /NZD rallies above 1.7000 after US jobs data,room for further gains - February 3, 2023